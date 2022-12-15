WAUKESHA — Plans for the first of several phases of a new housing development on Waukesha’s far west side came into sharper focus Wednesday with a favorable vote from a city panel.
Pewaukee-based Bielinski Homes has submitted a plat for 49 single lots in the first phase of the new subdivision, named Skyline. Members of the Plan Commission approved the details on a unanimous vote.
Skyline is situated on an 80-acre site north of Summit Avenue, across from Oakmont Drive. Waukesha Principal Planner Doug Koehler said details associated with the Skyline project have previously gone under the microscope, with favorable reviews.
“A preliminary plat was previously approved for the entire 143-lot single-family development,” Koehler said at Wednesday’s Plan Commission meeting.
The average size of a lot in the initial phase of the development will hover around 11,000 square feet, Koehler said.
The first-phase plat also includes details for several outlots, which will be dedicated to the city and ultimately used for a neighborhood park.
Mirroring other small-scale parks across Waukesha, Koehler said the Skyline green space will not require a parking lot since residents living within the subdivision will be the primary users. There will, however, be accommodations for on-street parking.
Representatives with Bielinski Homes indicated they want to name the park in honor of Harry Bielinski, one of the company cofounders who died two years ago at age 82.
In other business Wednesday, the Plan Commission:
■ Approved the final site plan and architectural details for a new day care center, The Learning Experience. The development has been proposed for a vacant lot at 2101 Meadow Lane, near the Avid Hotel.
The Learning Center will include a new 10,080-squarefoot building, in addition to a 4,400-square-foot fenced play area on the south end of the property.
Building details include a masonry base on all sides, with building materials including brick designs. The entire play area will be surrounded by a 6-foot-tall fence.
Barrington, Ill.-based Bradford Real Estate Companies is the contract purchaser of the lot and has been acting on behalf of The Learning Center throughout the city’s review process.
Gary Wendt, a representative of Bradford, advocated for the proposal in a letter to city officials.
“The proposed facility will serve the community with an early learning center (to be licensed by the state at about 160 students) … based on the high-quality standards required by this national day care provider with over 250 locations in the United States,” Wendt wrote.
■ Approved a 7,200-square-foot addition onto the existing Medico Mart building at 2323 Corporate Drive. The expansion will include the same concrete masonry and tinted glazing that is in place at the existing facility.
Gregg Prossen of Oconomowoc-based architectural engineering firm Consortium ae LLC explained the rationale behind the building expansion in a letter to commissioners.
“The owners of Medico Mart have grown their wholesale vaccine pharmacy supply business significantly since their 2016 expansion,” Prossen wrote.