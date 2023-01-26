Poblocki moving to New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — Citing company growth and the needs of their employees, Poblocki Paving Corporation will consolidate the company’s footprint into a recently purchased building in New Berlin.
The bulk of their business will soon move to an 88,700-square-foot building at 16363 W. Ryerson Road.
“The new location is a good place for our employee- owners,” said Poblocki President Greg Kastenholz. “Having better facilities for them like improved locker rooms and better bathrooms. It will be nice to have everything in one building. This was real important to us.”
The iconic sign, which is visible to commuters on Interstate 94, will remain. A small division is located at 12211 W. Fairview Ave. in Milwaukee.
“It’s been a priceless in connecting our business with our customers,” Kastenholz said. “It has been there forever, and we are going to keep it going.”
The relocation of the business to New Berlin will necessitate the sale of Poblocki’s buildings lat 515 S. 116th St. in West Allis, 423 Curtis Road in Milwaukee and 7930 Clinton Road in Milwaukee.
“We have potential buyers who are interested in these sites,” Kastenholz said.
The Clinton Road site is slated to be part of a proposed new juvenile prison that will replace an often criticized and distressed central Wisconsin facility. Kastenholz said when the company faced the prospect of losing this site, their options included finding a new building of that size or consolidating into one location.
“The new facility is in a good location with quick access right off of the freeway,” Katstenholz said.
Fifteen to twenty years ago Poblocki paved the surrounding parking lot at their new digs.
“I was familiar with that site,” Kastenholz said. “We got to buy our own asphalt back. It’s good as one opportunity starts, another one ends.”
Kastenholz said Poblocki is already working with New Berlin to improve the site.
“The cities been great,” Kastenholz said. “They have been real good in working with us.”
Kastenholz said 80% of his business will be moving to the new location.
“We are bringing a convenience store inside the building for our employee owners to have access to,” Kastenholz said. “We are in a good position as we make this move. We may freshen up the parking lot.”
The new location was previously a FIS financial data center and was purchased for a reported $2.75 million. The land that surrounds the building includes about 38 acres in land that is wooded and undeveloped, but the company does not have any current plans to build on it.
Based on testimonials on the company’s website, there is a strong reason why Kastenholz feels bullish about the future.
“I had no doubt that Poblocki was the company for the job, but your guys still wowed me! I can’t believe how amazing the lot looks and your teams worked flawlessly,” the website cites a customer named Erin saying. “The attention to detail by everyone here doesn’t go unnoticed. Fantastic Job! Thank you so very much!”