ProHealth Care opens clinic on Sunset Drive in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Patients are now being seen by physicians at ProHealth Care’s new clinic off Sunset Drive in Waukesha.
The clinic at 1011 Spring City Drive offers primary care and urgent care, as well as laboratory and imaging services. It features 17 exam rooms and a treatment room. The clinic opened to the public on Monday.
Urgent care services are available at the Sunset Drive clinic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Anyone can walk in for care, or make a reservation online at ProHealthCare.org/Urgent-Care. Reservations allow patients to remain at home or continue to work until their arrival times, reducing the time spent in a waiting room.
The main entrance to the new clinic is on the north side of the building, at 1011 Spring City Drive. The new Sunset Drive clinic is Pro-Health Medical Group’s 15th primary care clinic and 11th urgent care site.
There are three other clinics in Waukesha – on Moreland Boulevard, Barstow Street and Big Bend Road. Urgent care services also are available at the Moreland Boulevard and Big Bend Road locations.