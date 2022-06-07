ProHealth Care welcomes new internal physician

WAUKESHA – ProHealth Care has announced the addition of Charlene Vander Zanden, M.D., an internal medicine physician, to its clinic at 2750 Golf Road in Delafield.
Internal medicine physicians, or internists, provide primary care for people 18 and older. They are also trained to care for adults with multiple long-term health conditions.
“Continuity of care and trust are the cornerstones of a successful patient-doctor relationship,” Dr. Vander Zanden said. “My goal is to partner with patients to help them achieve optimal health. Focusing on preventive care and education, we will work together over the long term to make decisions and choose the best treatment options.'
Dr. Vander Zanden is board-certified in internal medicine. She earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed her residency at the University of Michigan.
To learn more about Dr. Vander Zanden or to schedule an appointment, visit ProHealthCare.org/Providers or call 262-928-4900.