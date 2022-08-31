ProHealth Heart and Vascular Center welcomes new team member Joseph Longino

WAUKESHA — ProHealth Heart and Vascular Center announced Monday that Joseph Longino, MD has joined the team of providers at the center.
Dr. Longino is board-certified in cardiovascular disease and specializes in cardiology and interventional cardiology. He finished medical school at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowships in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics.
“I strive to build strong relationships with patients and their families through careful listening, open communication and learning about their goals,” Longino said in a statement. “By working together as a team, I want to help them live the happiest, healthiest life possible.”
Cardiologists treat heart, artery and vein conditions. Interventional cardiologists perform catheter-based treatments of heart disease and structural heart defects.
The entire team at the center diagnoses and treats a wide range of conditions. These include arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, chest pain, heart attack, heart disease, heart failure and heart valve and vein disease.
The ProHealth Heart and Vascular Center is located on the campus of ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Patients can schedule an appointment with Longino online using ProHealth-Care.org/Provider or call 262-928-8800 to schedule a visit.
Heart and vascular services are also provided at ProHealth Medical Group locations in Brookfield, Mukwonago, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee and Waukesha. For more information, visit ProHealthCare.org/Heart.