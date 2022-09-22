ProHealth Medical Group welcomes Isaacson

OCONOMOWOC — Thomas Isaacson, MD, has joined the heart and vascular team at the ProHealth Medical Group clinic in Oconomowoc, 1185 Corporate Center Drive, at the northwest corner of Interstate 94 and Highway 67.
Isaacson is board-certified in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology. He completed medical school at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and his residency at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. He has completed fellowships in cardiology and interventional cardiology at the University of Minnesota.
“While I am grounded in evidence-based medicine, I’m also dedicated to providing high-quality care in a cost-effective and personable manner,” said Isaacson in a statement. “Together we’ll work to answer your questions and collaboratively develop a goal-oriented path to helping you live your healthiest life possible.”
Cardiologists treat heart, artery and vein conditions, and interventional cardiologists perform catheter-based treatments for heart disease and structural heart defects, according to a statement. Patients can schedule an appointment with Isaacson online using ProHealthCare.org/Provider, or call 262-928-8800 to schedule a visit. A cardiac rehabilitation gym is also located on site.