BROOKFIELD — raSmith’s structural engineer, Alyssa Walker, received the 2022 American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Wisconsin Section Young Civil Engineer of the Year award.
Walker has been part of raSmith’s structural division since 2017 and was honored for her contributions to the field with this award. The award recognizes early professional accomplishments in the civil engineering profession. At raSmith, 16745 W. Bluemound Road, Walker is a multi-disciplinary engineering consultant, focused on the mid-rise design of cold-formed steel buildings.
She has been an active member of ASCE since 2014, starting the student chapter at the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee. She has also been part of the ASCE Younger Member Group for the past five years and currently serves as president of the ASCE Wisconsin Southeast Branch Younger Member Group.
