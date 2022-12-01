MILWAUKEE — The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) will host “Where is the CRAZY Housing Market Heading” on Friday, Dec. 9 from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Wisconsin Club, 900 W. Wisconsin Ave. The president of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors, Mike Ruzicka, will discuss what’s happening with the housing market, where it is going and how it impacts all of.
“Houses being sold within hours, multiple offers, record high prices and thousands of apartments still being built,” said Executive Director of IBAW Steve Kohlmann in a statement. “What’s going on with the housing market? Will demand continue or will the economy slow down? What does it mean to you? How does all of this impact municipalities, communities and businesses?”
IBAW formed for small business owners to engage in conversation relating to legislation impacting the bottom-line costs of businesses throughout Wisconsin, according to a statement.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/3ETuXQ5.