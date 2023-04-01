NASHOTAH — Red Circle Inn, Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, N44-W33013 Watertown Plank Road, is open again after undergoing a series of renovations.
The 174-year-old restaurant now has updated décor, improved banquet and private event spaces and a new menu including hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and homemade desserts. The restaurant will also have an extensive wine list and after-dinner cocktails.
Geronimo Hospitality Group announced Thursday that Chef Joe Heppe will be leading the kitchen at Red Circle Inn as executive chef. Heppe will oversee all kitchen preparations and operation for both Red Circle Inn and I.d., the modern America kitchen inside the Delafield Hotel.
Throughout the restaurant and event spaces there is updated décor and furnishings, and historic photos are lined along the walls. The original fireplace has been restored in the dining room and the original Pabst bar built in 1889 is available to guests.
“We’ve worked hard to breathe new life into this restaurant, and we can’t wait to bring back the regulars of Red Circle Inn and invite new guests to experience our decadent menu, wine lists and Lake Country hospitality,” said general manager of Red Circle Inn Rocky Kitzman in a statement.
The Red Circle Inn is open Monday through Thursday from 4:30 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 10 p.m. The bar is open from 4 p.m. to close.
To make reservations and learn more about Red Circle Inn, visit http://bit.ly/3U20hTW.