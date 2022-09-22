Red Circle Inn under new ownership

NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities.
Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According to the Red Circle Inn’s Facebook page, the dining room and bar should reopen soon and new and existing banquets and events will remain as scheduled.
First opened in 1848, the Red Circle Inn is Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant and counts Frederick Pabst as a former owner, per the announcement. The bar in the restaurant dates to 1889.
Geronimo Hospitality Group is no stranger to Lake Country and already operates The Delafield Hotel, I.d., Blue Collar Coffee and be FITNESS in Delafield. Its other properties are located in Beloit, Indianapolis and Boise, Idaho.
New décor and furnishings will be added to the restaurant, which will continue to operate as a restaurant and event venue under Geronimo’s oversight, according to the announcement.
“Updated décor and furnishings will pay tribute to Red Circle Inn’s storied past, infused with modern amenities and Geronimo’s signature twist on hospitality,” reads the announcement.
In addition to the inside renovations, exterior improvements are also planned.
“We couldn’t be more excited to add Red Circle Inn to our collection of hospitality brands. It’s a special place with a great story and incredible staff,” said Jeff Whiteman, chief operating officer at Geronimo Hospitality Group, in a statement. “We’re proud to usher in a new era for Red Circle Inn, honoring its history and paving the way for all that’s to come.”
Red Circle Inn’s most recent owners, Norm and Martha Eckstaedt, oversaw the facility for 29 years.
“The events, the guests and the staff are all most memorable but the relationships and friendships that have been built over these many years are priceless and will endure forever. We are both looking forward to the next exciting chapter that Geronimo Hospitality will write,” Norm Eckstaedt said in a statement. “One that will embrace the history while providing an excellent product with gracious Lake Country Hospitality.”
To learn more about Red Circle Inn, go to www.redcircleinn.com, or for more information about Geronimo Hospitality Group, go to www.geronimohospitalitygroup.com.