BROOKFIELD – The City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Lunch & Learn at Herzing University in Brookfield, 15895 W. Bluemound Road, on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attendees will examine “four essential communication tools” that leaders use to interact with their work associates to enhance understanding and relationships.
The event also includes an Olive Garden lunch, drinks and a presentation by Deborah Pearce, Pearce Communications Group, LLC, on “The Essential Ingredient for Business Success: Effective Communication.”
The event is free for chamber members and $10 for non-chamber members. Registration ends today and those looking to register can visit https://www.chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?evid=67 951433&orgcode=COWC.