BROOKFIELD – The City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Lunch & Learn at Herzing University in Brookfield, 15895 W. Bluemound Road, on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees will examine “four essential communication tools” that leaders use to interact with their work associates to enhance understanding and relationships.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a subscription: Click here

The event also includes an Olive Garden lunch, drinks and a presentation by Deborah Pearce, Pearce Communications Group, LLC, on “The Essential Ingredient for Business Success: Effective Communication.”

The event is free for chamber members and $10 for non-chamber members. Registration ends today and those looking to register can visit https://www.chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?evid=67 951433&orgcode=COWC.