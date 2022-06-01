WAUKESHA — Remy Battery Company, established in 1931, which specializes in batteries, cables, and battery accessories has acquired Challenger Battery, established in 1952 and which also specializes in batteries. The official announcement was made on Tuesday. The move to acquire Challenger Battery first started with talks just over three years ago due to the owner’s wish to retire.

Challenger Battery Corporation to close after 70 years WAUKESHA — Challenger Battery Corporation, 406 W. Sunset Dr., will close after 70 years in b…

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a subscription: Click here

By purchasing Challenger Battery, Remy can expand their services to customers, as a result of having a brick and mortar location. This acquisition will allow a longstanding local family-owned business in Waukesha to continue to serve their community, which will now be led by another such business that maintains the same values.

Remy Battery has plans, at least for the short term, to continue to use and market the Challenger Battery brand out of the same location.