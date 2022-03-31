Residents at public hearing open to proposed $120 million redevelopment

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — A dozen residents came to a public hearing on Tuesday night regarding a proposed $120 million redevelopment in the town.
Wimmer Communities is planning a redevelopment of the Northeast Quadrant of Bluemound and Barker roads, which includes hotels and apartments, according to Wimmer Communities.
Poplar Creek Town Center will have the Marriott Center, which will include two Marriott hotels — a Courtyard and a Residence Inn.
Both hotels will offer fitness and office facilities, an indoor pool, and rooftop lounge.
There will be 30,000 square feet of retail and dining space on the ground floor.
Five residential buildings will offer amenities such as a golf simulator, billiards room and event space. The former Motel 6, Bullwinkle’s, Quality Inn, Elite Fitness, and Mallards Landing properties will be demolished.
Bullwinkle’s will move to 18900 S. Bluemound Road in April, according to a sign posted on the building.
“This was the Town Board, Plan Commission and Waukesha County hearing on what the public thought of the rezoning and land use plan,” Brookfield Town Administrator Tom Hagie said.
The Town Board and Plan Commission considered and passed on March 29 resolutions and ordinances to change the land use to mixed-use and primary environment and the zoning to mixed-use and conservancy at the northeast corner of Barker Road and Bluemound Road. The meetings on Tuesday did not include project approvals for the Wimmer proposal, Hagie said.
He told The Freeman the overall consensus from residents who attending the hearing was they were open to the project in general.
“They had specific comments or concerns related to building setbacks from Barker Road, scale of the buildings as they move north on Barker Road and improvements to Barker Road,” Hagie said.
He added some people had concerns about traffic on Barker Road because it does become congested at certain points during the day.
“There were concerns it (the project) would make it even worse,” Hagie said.
The proposal goes to the Plan Commission on April 16 and Town Board for final approval on May 3.
“That is what the current project plan is but there is additional approval from the county that they need as well. Those are anticipated to be completed by the end of May,” he said.
The developers hope to begin construction this year.
The comments from Tuesday’s public hearing will be considered, which might change the project’s timeline.
“We will see how this all plays out. I’m glad we had people come out and gave us their feedback,” Hagie said.