WAUKESHA — The Common Council held a public hearing Tuesday on a rezoning petition for a duplex development in the southwest corner of Waukesha. Five residents spoke against the petition, but the council approved the rezoning request, saying they didn’t find sufficient reason to deny it at this stage.
“I don’t believe we can deny rezoning just because we don’t like it or it doesn’t exactly fit,” said Alderman Frank McElderry.
The land in question, approximately 13 acres off Tanglewood Drive near Rivers Crossing Park, was annexed by the city several years ago. When land is annexed into the city, it is assigned as a temporary zoning district (T-1), city staff said. Developer John Marek requested the land be zoned to RD-2, two-family residential.
The project, which is in early stages, proposed 15 duplexes, both two-story and ranch style, set along a private drive, meaning there is currently only one entry and exit point.
Nearly all residents that spoke against the rezoning said traffic in the area is bad already and this project would make it worse; furthermore, there is a busy school bus stop in the area and they are concerned that this development would be unsafe for the children.
“This is an accident waiting to happen,” both John Ehlke and Jeff Timm said.
The Plan Commission was also concerned about traffic and recommended that the council deny this rezoning request on the basis that there wasn’t a traffic study done at the time of their meeting. Since that meeting, the developer sought a traffic study from Traffic Analysis & Design Inc. (TADI).
The traffic study concluded that the 30 additional units would not result in unsafe or inefficient traffic patterns, but neighbors weren’t convinced there wouldn’t be issues since there is only one entry and exit point planned.
These units could be owner- or renter-occupied, which the residents were also not fond of.
“Rivers Crossing is a family-oriented neighborhood with single-family homes,” Maryjo Foss said in a letter to the council for the public hearing. “This continuous push to create more rental properties, either apartments or townhomes, is not needed or wanted by the Waukesha residents.”
Residents also said the architecture and placement of the duplexes are not to the quality they think suits the area.
“This property doesn’t deserve this kind of housing,” said Carol Majeski, who said she would prefer single-family homes.
Marek said that the renderings are still in early stages and this development would have luxury units with rent around $2,500 per month, he said.
“They’re high-end people who come rent these places. It is not a low-end facility and it is something that is underserved in the community right now,” Marek said.
The council said that there are separate processes to discuss more design and traffic details in the future.