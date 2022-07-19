Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Nova Medical Centers Waukesha Branch

WAUKESHA — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to welcome Nova Medical Centers Waukesha Branch, 20611 Watertown Road # C, to the Chamber and to the business community.
Nova Medical Centers is proud to be opening their 4th Milwaukee location and 6th Wisconsin location in Waukesha. Nova Medical Centers started in Conroe, Texas, approximately 30 years ago. Nova Medical Centers is the largest strictly occupational medicine clinic in the nation. As an organization, Nova strictly treats work-related injuries and does pre-employment testing for employees of employers.