MILWAUKEE — Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. kicked off celebrating their 150th anniversary on Wednesday.
According to a press release, a press conference was held to kick off the 11-week celebration with Gov. Tony Evers proclaiming June 15, 2022, as Roundy’s Supermarkets Day in Wisconsin. This was followed by individual proclamations by Mayor Cavalier Johnson of Milwaukee and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway of Madison also proclaiming June 15, 2022, as Roundy’s Day in their respective cities.
Roundy’s President Michael Marx spoke on behalf of the 12,500 Roundy’s associates in Wisconsin.
“Few Milwaukee companies can lay claim to a heritage like Roundy’s,” Marx said. “Judson Roundy founded the company in 1872 when Ulysses S. Grant was the President of the United States. Today we are a leading grocer in the Midwest and one of the largest employers in the state of Wisconsin. We are elated to kick off a celebration of this milestone anniversary in the great city of Milwaukee today.”
To honor the 150th celebration, local artists will create murals to be hung at five Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market locations in Wisconsin. Artist Greg Gossel began work on the Van Buren Metro Market mural during Wednesday’s press conference.
For more information on Roundy’s 150-year celebration, visit www.picknsave.com/anniversary.