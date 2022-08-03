BROOKFIELD — Ruby Isle Pick ’n Save in Brookfield will close in September, according to Pick ’n Save/Metro Market.
On July 28 Pick ’n Save/Metro Market informed Ruby Isle Pick ‘n Save 78 associates that after careful consideration of the long-term financial performance of this store, their efforts did not bring about the results needed to meet the business goals and objectives.
The store will close no later than Sept. 3, the grocery chain said.
Every Ruby Isle Pick ‘n Save employee will be offered the opportunity to work at another Pick ’n Save/Metro Market store.
The Human Resource team is working closely with Ruby Isle associates, assisting them with relocation opportunities to other Pick ‘n Save/Metro Market locations.
Customers that shop at the Ruby Isle location can choose from four nearby Pick ‘n Save/Metro Market stores in Brookfield: Metro Market, 17630 W. Bluemound Road; Pick ‘n Save Brookfield West, 17295 West Capitol Drive; Pick ‘n Save, 15170 W. Greenfield Ave.; and Metro Market, 12735 W. Capitol Drive.