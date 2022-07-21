NEW BERLIN — Russo Power Equipment, a dealer of land maintenance equipment and parts, is bringing more than 50 years of industry expertise to the Greater Milwaukee area later this year, according to a press release.
The company’s newest location, 16555 W. Lincoln Ave. in New Berlin, features a large showroom as well as an extensive warehouse and expert-level service department. This area is the perfect region to expand Russo’s footprint because of its numerous municipalities, impressive Parks & Rec Departments, commercial contractors, and outdoor enthusiasts. The city of New Berlin alone boasts 845 acres of parks and conservancy areas. Russo will staff the location with knowledgeable sales representatives that will assist professional landscapers, arborists, and large property owners in choosing topof- the-line equipment to best fit their needs.
Russo Power Equipment: New Berlin will host a grand opening later this fall at the new store.