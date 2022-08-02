BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20.
“Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
The trouble started on March 17, 2020 when David was given a three-hour notice to shut down the business due to COVID. Since then, their revenue has plummeted.
In the past, David has been able to build up enough money during their busy band season in the fall and winter months, getting them through the summer when business would naturally slow down. According to David, this past summer has been a struggle. Their business has been making about one-third as much in revenue as they did prior to COVID, about $400,000 less in income just this year alone.
“We’re just at a point where it didn’t make sense to keep going,” said David. “We run on patrons; I have 8,000 square feet that I can’t pay for without patrons.”
David added that he tried to save the business and put everything he worked, saved and had invested into it, but it wasn’t enough.
Though the business is coming to an end, the couple expressed their gratitude and thanks in their YouTube video.
“We can’t help but think back over the years of all the bonds that have been built here that are unbreakable,” said Jennine. “These are just memories that we are going to cherish forever.”
David added that over the years they’ve had opportunities to do fundraisers to support incredible families, along with the opportunity to draw into a community that is so tight-knit with musicians. “We can never verbalize how that has made a difference in our lives,” said David.
David plans to volunteer for the Rebecca Kleefisch gubernatorial campaign as his next personal step. He plans to tell his story to as many people as possible, reminding them the stress they went through the past two years.
“Independent businesses that pay taxes were mandated how to operate, they took away our livelihood, kept our taxes but took away our ability to produce revenue,” said David. “The outcome is a loss of a dream and an establishment that was revered by hundreds of thousands of people that visited us.”
Before their official closing date, David encouraged customers to come in, say goodbye and enjoy their last pieces of bacon.
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon is open Wednesday through Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.