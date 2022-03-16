Scratch Ice Cream coming to Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Sweet-treat lovers will see a swap from frozen yogurt to ice cream in Brookfield this summer.
Ice cream fans can look forward to a new business bringing their favorite chilly dishes to Brookfield since Scratch Ice Cream announced they will be opening a new location at the now-exiting Yo Mama!.
The Milwaukee-based Scratch Ice Cream currently serves their treats at Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, and at Zocalo Food Truck Park, 636 S. 6th Street. The ice cream is also available at over 30 restaurants and local groceries.
The business, co-owned by Ryan and Justin Povlick, makes their ice cream from scratch. They plan to bring all of their flavors to Brookfield at 2205 N. Calhoun Road — while also serving scoops, cones, soft-serve, sundaes, shakes, malts and ice cream sandwiches.
The ice cream toppers, including cookie dough, chocolate sauce and more, are also homemade. The business first launched in 2015.
Perfect fit
The move made sense for the business, as Ryan and Justin’s aunt is the owner of Yo Mama!. Scratch Ice Cream actually first launched with ice cream pints sold at Yo Mama! locations.
“There’s a lot more room there,” Justin said. “There’s not much of a build-out that we had to do there to make it into a kitchen and a retail location ... we’ve always been kind of looking to get something out west. It just so happened that my aunt and uncle were leaving, so it’s perfect timing for us.”
The business aims to open mid-May or June 1 at the latest.
Becky Berger, owner of Yo Mama!, said they will keep their Wauwatosa location open, but they decided to close the Brookfield location because they felt it was time to downsize. They have some to-be-announced plans for their Wauwatosa location.
“My nephews own Scratch Ice Cream and they really needed a bigger space to be able to do their wholesaling and their retail,” Berger said. “Their current space is really small and they’re growing so fast. So it turned out to be a perfect win-win situation.”
Berger said she is thankful to the Brookfield community, as she’s been hearing many stories from customers about their time spent at Yo Mama!
“Just a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us,” she said. “We have a lot regulars and a lot of families ... we will miss them.”