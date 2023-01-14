BROOKFIELD — A second public hearing will be held Tuesday for the controversial Wheel and Sprocket property at the corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive.
Developers are proposing to redevelop the lots with a four-story mixed-use building along Capitol, which would include one story of retail space and three stories above with a total of 75 one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The building would wrap around the lot in a U shape.
This proposal was adjusted after around 60 residents opposed it at the last public hearing in November.
City staff has maintained that this project is in line with city plans and will be good for the blighted corner, but those opposed say that the project is too dense and will cause traffic congestion in the area, among other concerns.
The hearing will be held at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 2000 N. Calhoun Road.