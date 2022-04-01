Secure package lockers to be offered at The Corners of Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — As people increasingly seek out convenient options for shopping, The Corners of Brookfield announced it is installing 565 secure lockers varying in size for package delivery and storage.
The lockers will occupy 4,700 square feet of space in the mixed-use development’s parking garage next to Sendik’s at 20190 Lower Union St. The lockers will include 16 temperature-controlled, refrigerated lockers as well as a large package room.
IM Properties, the operator of The Corners, has partnered with Parcel Pending but “adapted its business model via a proprietary software platform to create and introduce ‘Premier Parcel,’ the first secure delivery locker concept to provide a wide combination of retail, shopper and residential benefits,” according to the news release. The new company is called Premier Parcel and is owned by IM Properties.
“The creation and addition of Premier Parcel further emphasizes our mission of creating a town center for our community. It’s the modern incarnation of the post office, meant not only to keep your packages secure and provide round the clock convenience, but to allow for a more reliable way for connection between small businesses, retailers and customers,” said Robert Gould, head of IM Properties U.S. division and CEO of Brookfield Corners LLC, in a statement.
Premier Parcel at The Corners allows members to ship any items through any courier to the secure lockers. Once it’s time for pickup, members receive a notification with a personalized barcode and access number that will give them secure and monitored 24-hours-aday access to the space and locker. The public can begin to utilize Premier Parcel later this spring.
The Corners of Brookfield is located near the intersection of Bluemound and Barker roads in the Town of Brookfield.