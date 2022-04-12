OCONOMOWOC — Sentry Equipment has acquired a new line of equipment.
According to a press release last week, Sentry made the Dry Samplers product line purchase from Des Moines-based Quality Machine and Manufacturing.
Sentry conducts representative sampling for numerous industries to “augment chemical optimization, deliver consistent results, and mitigate costly and dangerous business risks,” the press release said.
Jim Creighton, sales director for Quality Machine and Manufacturing, said in the press release that the company sold its equipment to Sentry after exiting the wastewater product sampling line, and that Sentry would take over services for its long-time customers.
Sentry’s Vice President of Commercial Operations Rich Gaffney said in the release, “The acquisition of Quality Machine and Manufacturing’s Dry Samplers affords Sentry the opportunity not only to provide our exceptional customer service, but also introduce our outstanding products and service to a new customer base.”
He continued, “QMandM’s over 40 years of experience in sampling and installations throughout the world made this a logical acquisition for Sentry Equipment.”
Sentry Equipment has 180 employees and operates in markets across the globe. It is headquartered in Oconomowoc with a manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas.