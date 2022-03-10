Shari Black named executive director, CEO of State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS – The Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors announced Shari Black has been named Executive Director/CEO of State Fair Park.
Black, who was standing in the role since October 2021 for an interim time period prior to her permanent selection, has held several positions at State Fair Park since joining the team in 2016 as event services director.
In 2019, Black assumed the role of chief programming officer, where she oversaw rides, attractions, agriculture, competitive exhibits, entertainment and vendor services for the annual State Fair.
Black came to Wisconsin State Fair Park with knowledge and skills from her 20 years of work with the Waukesha County Fair Association. There, Black served 15 years as executive director.
As a youth growing up in Waukesha, she proudly exhibited livestock at both the Waukesha County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair — a tradition she carried on with her three children. A graduate of Carroll University, Black received a bachelor’s degree. She also served as the board president of the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, which represents 75 district and county fairs in Wisconsin.
“Shari is a strong leader who has the skills and abilities necessary to continue the success of Wisconsin State Fair Park,” John Yingling, chairman of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors, said.
In the new role, Black will oversee a staff of nearly 50 full-time permanent employees, along with more than 1,000 part-time and seasonal employees. The average attendance of the annual State Fair is 1 million people over the past five fairs. In addition, State Fair Park hosts hundreds of public and private events throughout the year at its various facilities.