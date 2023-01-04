WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened.
This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
Attempts to reach Pat’s management for comment Tuesday were not successful.
The restaurant announced in October 2021 that it was closing until it is “adequately staffed” but continued to accept catering orders. The Waukesha restaurant reopened May 27.
The same month Pat’s closed in Waukesha, it opened a Milwaukee location. The Facebook announcement posted Monday made no mention of the Milwaukee restaurant.
In an email on Tuesday, Suzanne Kelley, president and CEO of the Waukesha County Business Alliance, said: “Workforce challenges continue to be the number one issue facing the business community. The Alliance has countless members across all industries that cannot meet production numbers and have numerous open positions. Wisconsin’s low unemployment rate coupled with the current number of job openings supports a demographic challenge – there are simply not enough people. Businesses are having to get creative when it comes to filling the void, including implementing automation and artificial intelligence.”
For Mary Sanchez of WorkHub in Waukesha, a marketing firm that works with the food and beverage industry, she says she sees the industry from many angles — the supplier side and service sides included.
“First of all you’re gonna mostly hear from people there is a staff shortage. However, I been saying this for many many years, if you pay people a living wage they will stay with you. ... You always have to have your ownership or goto staff that you have to pay well or be part of the business and they won’t leave. If people make a sustainable wage they will do well.”
She pointed to a relative who manages a Milwaukee-area restaurant, where there isn’t a labor shortage and people are asking for more hours. She said the problem with the restaurant industry is they don’t pay their people enough.
“He said you have to run your restaurant like a business and you have to make sure your employees are taken care of,” Sanchez said.
She said she attended a recent Wisconsin Restaurant Association event where Culver’s CEO Craig Culver saying wages are approaching $20 an hour. “That’s the rate that they have to pay but they are finding good people at that rate. And I think that’s the difference,” Sanchez said.
She also suggested things like profit sharing and contracts can help both retain workers and help increase their accountability, and businesses have to be open to trying new things to attract help.
“I think during that pandemic people got their lives back. ... They’ve been overworked, business and managers have taken away their free hours and expected so much more out of them. Once they got home and could work from home and be productive, it’s a whole new world. We have to bend with the willows and the winds so we can make the changes,” she said.
Tracey Evans at the Crossings Restaurant on Watertown Road in the City of Pewaukee said she participated in a roundtable with Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald in which she brought up how people were worried about a $15 minimum wage.
“We can’t hire people at a $15 minimum wage,” she said. “I said I never would have thought I’d be paying just about $18 for a dishwasher these days. ... You can’t even find a cook.”
She said she looks to the government for some answers.
“Since the government thought it was OK to shut our business down [during the COVID-19 pandemic] and that ruined our business and employees never returned, what do they have to help inspire people to return to the hospitality field?” Evans asked. She said it’s an issue for both the federal and state levels to deal with.
“Governor [Tony] Evers shut us down yet he barely gave us anything. For the Republican side, what are their plans for trying to bring people back to our labor force?”
She said it’s getting more expensive to use services to advertise, and some of the people responding tell her they don’t have transportation. Evans said she believes a bus system is needed, but authorities seem content to run buses out from Milwaukee. Another way to get workers would be for those receiving unemployment to have to look for work, and have people follow up on them when they say they have, a service the state no longer does to the extent it used to, she said.
A wide net
The labor shortage expands across many industrial sectors beyond hospitality.
Justin Osterloh, operations manager at SuperSealers Asphalt & Concrete in Delafield, says whatever companies are doing to attract talent is probably not enough.
“Any kind of business needs to try probably I like to say 100,000 times harder than they think they should be for staff,” he said. “I think a lot of businesses think they can hang an open sign and say I deserve workers and that’s not the case anymore.”
He said his company works hard to do whatever it takes to attract workers — from open house hiring fairs to career discussions with kids at Kettle Moraine High School, to using apps to gain visibility on internet job boards.
He said the company was well staffed in 2022 but that doesn’t mean one stops trying. The company is talking about things like a referral bonus for employees who refer others, and has already increased its compensation to match worker expectations in an inflationary age — which affects the prices of services and the bottom line as well.
“I guess the idea is casting a net as wide as possible,” he said. “I think it’s a multifaceted sort of challenge and we need to be doing as many of those avenues as possible. We’re constantly looking for additional ways to reach as many people as possible so our business can continue to grow.”