WAUKESHA — Sky High Marketing might relocate into the former Associated Bank space in downtown Waukesha, and also build into the neighboring city parking lot, since the Redevelopment Authority unanimously approved the proposal on Monday.
The presented preliminary proposal reviewed by the city committee includes purchasing the existing vacant building and adding a connected addition into what is currently city parking lot #7. The building is located at the corner of Wisconsin and Grand avenues and the parking lot is on the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Clinton Street.
Additional parking next to the building, which contains approximately 33 parking stalls, would be used by Sky High Marketing staff from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. The business would also work with the city to allow for public parking from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. and on weekends.
At the meeting Monday, Josh Kozinski, CEO of Sky High Marketing, said: “We’re looking at making a pretty major investment because it is important to us if at all possible to stay downtown.”
Kozinski said the business was first started on Summit Avenue, then moved to the area near the airport, then was downtown for the last eight years. He described being downtown as a “gamechanger” for the company from a culture standpoint — as the atmosphere allows employees to attend downtown events, eat at downtown restaurants and more.
During the presentation of the proposal, Community Development Director Jennifer Andrews said the business is currently located off the Five Points downtown, but the business is rapidly running out of space due to company growth. Sky High Marketing is approaching its 25th anniversary and has another location in Las Vegas, according to Andrews.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said some residents may be sad to see the loss of daytime parking options, but there are other such options in the area. One is the parking ramp on the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Grand Avenue.
Reilly said having office space downtown will have a great impact on the area.
“Sky High is very, very well known throughout the country,” he said. “They’re also the marketing agent for the Bucks. I’m always surprised that they’re in Waukesha, I’m happy they’re in Waukesha and I want to keep them in Waukesha.”
Kozinski declined a request for comment from The Freeman Wednesday, saying Sky High Marketing is “in the very early stages of studying the feasibility of the site.”