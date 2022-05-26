Slo’ Motion BBQ Food Trailer & Catering to open in Sussex

SUSSEX — The owners of Slo’ Motion BBQ Food Trailer & Catering announced they are bringing their delicious BBQ options to a retail location in Sussex.
Adam Gegare co-owns the business with his wife, Kristin, and said he’s been operating it for three years and is excited to expand with the new location, only a seven-minute drive from his home in Menomonee Falls.
Gegare said the location chose him, as he was driving past it one day and saw it was available.
The reason for opening his location is his faith.
“I used to work for the Department of Corrections for the state of Wisconsin,” he said. “I did 21 years and I quit in September 2019 to start my own BBQ company. Took a leap of faith.”
Throughout the majority of his life, he said he’s always cooked — specifically enjoying cooking with fire and seeing what it does to food.
“(The new location is) just to continue to grow and continue to reinvest in myself and the business,” he said.
Location
The new location, located near Hamilton High School at N64-W22622-22694 Main St., Sussex, is approximately 1,000 square feet. The location will not have dinein service, but he plans to operate with takeout and delivery options. He also will be selling his own line of BBQ sauces and rubs, one of which is dubbed the “I-94” sauce.
The truck business does not operate as a traditional road side service, but serves BBQ at public and private events. The truck also serves food at corporate and traditional catering events.
Gegare said his plan of operation was approved by the village last week. He also signed his lease agreement last week. Now he’s in the process of getting contractors to look at the space, working on the design for the kitchen and aiming to open in July, aware that COVID-19 shortages may impact his timeline.
The hours and days of operation are to be determined.
“We’re a family of many kids, so I’ve got to try and figure out the life adjustment with this retail location,” he said. “I’ve got to have that balance between business and family.”
Gegare said of course his top seller is brisket. His new specialty is corn bread casserole. Everything he serves is made from fresh ingredients.
For further information, visit: https://slomotionbbq.com or follow the business on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/slomotionbbq.