Smoothie King opening in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Smoothie King appears to be coming to Waukesha at 1890 Meadow Lane. The store, located next to Jimmy John’s, has a variety of signs announcing they are now hiring. In addition, the business has signage for a drive-thru.
According to the Smoothie King website, there are various franchise locations across the Midwest. There are also two locations in Madison.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
According to an online menu, the business offers myriad smoothie options, including a Coffee High Protein Almond Mocha, a Gladiator Strawberry, Gladiator Chocolate, Keto Champ Berry, High Intensity Workout Veggie Mango and many more. There are 31 Get Fit Blends, 20 Stay Slim Blends, 17 Be Well Blends, 18 Take a Break Blends and six Kids Blends.
A request for comment from the franchise was not returned prior to The Freeman’s deadline Monday. The Smoothie King website can be found at www.smoothieking.com.