WAUKESHA — Greenwoods State Bank has hired Wendy Sowinski to serve as senior vice president, director of Commercial and Industrial Lending.
With more than 20 years of banking experience, Sowinski will work with southeastern Wisconsin companies to access capital through a full suite of commercial loan products and related treasury services.
“Having dedicated over 20 years in banking to meeting the needs of closely held, and in some cases multigenerational companies, I am looking forward to this next chapter and building a team focused on C&I Lending,” she said in a statement. “I foresee filling an increasing need with prospective clients who continue to navigate post-pandemic supply chain impacts that strain cash flow, to working with those who are exploring corporate expansion which may be organic or obtained through a strategic acquisition that requires financing.”
In past work, Sowinski led strategic initiatives to help automate internal processes, according to the announcement.