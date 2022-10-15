DELAFIELD — The city is holding a Joint Common Council and Plan Commission special meeting on Monday to learn more about information related to the viability of business park uses as part of the Highway 83 corridor.
Waukesha County Center for Growth Executive Director Nicole Ryf will present the information. The presentation will also include the overall role of WCCG.
The commission is looking into recommendations that would potentially change land uses along Highway 83 from residential to more business park-type land uses, according to Delafield City Administrator and Public Works Director Tom Hafner.
“It’s intended to have an expert come in and give some expert information regarding the demand for business park in that area,” said Hafner.
The presentation will be followed by questions and discussions regarding the topic.
The meeting will take place at City Hall, Council Chambers, 500 Genesee St., at 6:30 p.m.