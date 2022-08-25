OCONOMOWOC — While not a permanent occupant, the empty Ben Franklin Crafts store in Whitman Park will at least have a temporary tenant in Spirit Halloween. The costume and Halloween decorations store is now open at 1083 Summit Ave.
The popular arts and craft store closed in fall of 2020 after the owners of the store decided not to renew the lease on the space. It had been in operation for 46 years.
Spirit Halloween temporarily occupies vacant storefronts around the area during the weeks leading up to Halloween.