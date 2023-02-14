OCONOMOWOC — Sport Advant-Edge will be celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday with an open house. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion, tour the facility and have a meet-and-greet with current and former NFL players and Badger playmakers. The event will start at 6 p.m. at WBC Park, 1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N.
The grand opening includes meeting Hall of Fame nominee Joe Thomas, Rob Havenstein and Ryan Groy for photo ops (no autographs) and a drawing to win a Joe Thomas and Rob Havenstein autographed jersey.
“I am very excited to bring Sports AdvantEdge, our training and our culture to Lake Country.” said owner Brian Bott. “We welcome athletes of all ages, levels and sports into our facility.”
“We are honored to be partnering with Brian Bott and his team, by having a premier athletic strength and training facility at the ballpark that will not only maximize the talents of DockHounds players, but will be able to work with aspiring athletes of all levels in the Lake Country community,” said Sonny Bando, one of the managing partners of WBC Park and the Lake Country DockHounds.