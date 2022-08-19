WAUKESHA — Sport Clips Haircuts, the nation’s largest franchise dedicated to men’s and boys’ hair care, will open Aug. 23 in Waukesha’s Blain’s Farm & Fleet Out Building shopping center at 2320 E. Moreland Blvd.
This new locally owned business is the latest of the franchise’s almost 1,900 locations across the U.S. and Canada, and the fourth for the Waukesha area.
The new Sport Clips will offer haircut services, including the “MVP Experience” that features a precision haircut, massaging shampoo, hot steamed towel, and neck and shoulder treatment. Sport Clips stylists specialize in hair care for men and boys and stay up to date on trends.
Large, flat-screen TVs playing sports programming at each haircut station and in the lobby.
Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information, visit www.sportclips.com/wi124.