DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission will consider a land use amendment by applicants Hendricks Commercial Properties and Miller Marriott Construction to accommodate a proposed planned use development during its meeting on Wednesday.
The Plan Commission will consider approving a resolution to the Common Council for land use plan changes for three different sections of the former St. John’s Northwestern Academies property. After that, the process would go to public hearings about the proposed land use changes at the Aug. 15 Common Council meeting.
Companies have proposed developments around St. John’s.
Hendricks Commercial Properties proposal
Hendricks Commercial Properties presented a proposal during the June Plan Commission meeting.
Hendricks Commercial Properties’ proposal would redevelop St. John’s golf course as a 50-lot subdivision of single-family homes.
The homes would be built along a U-shaped road, with a few cul-de-sacs, on lots that would range in size from half an acre to 1 acre.
The proposal also includes a public bike and pedestrian path along the north side of the Bark River. To comply with green space and stormwater management requirements, the plan says there is some flexibility in exactly how the homes are placed.
“At this point, we have a concept plan to consider, but do not have any architectural standards established except for the fact that we are keeping it consistent with the neighborhood,” said Rick Nelson of Hendricks Commercial Properties, a real estate company based in Beloit.
Drawn onto a map the commission was reviewing was a road connecting the subdivision to Cushing Memorial Park; a memo from Mike Court, an engineer with the city, estimated extending the road would cost over $1.1 million. Nearly all residents who commented on this project oppose the road.
Some residents said they were concerned about the development’s density and the traffic that could accompany it. Hendricks completed a sale/leaseback transaction of St. John’s 112-acre campus in January 2021. The terms of the lease allows St. John’s to maintain control of the main campus for 40 years, but the 9-hole golf course was exempt from this.
Miller Marriott Construction proposal
During the June commission meeting another proposed project, this one from Miller Marriott Construction, a Hartland home building company, was presented.
The second project, called Beacon Hill, would build 34 homes between Wisconsin Avenue and St. John’s Road, with three additional homes built on the other side of Wisconsin Avenue.
This development would remove one segment of Smyth Lane and Farrand Street, making them pedestrian paths. Chris Miller, owner of Miller Marriott Construction, said they want to create a walkable community near downtown Delafield. The land, currently zoned as institutional, would be rezoned to R-4, which requires lots of at least 7,900 square feet.
Many residents who spoke about this project were concerned about density and changing the character of Delafield.
The developers said they plan to keep the St. John’s arches, as well as incorporate sidewalks and stormwater management, like rain gardens.