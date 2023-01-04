SUMMIT — Stolley’s Hogg Alley reopened on Sunday after the restaurant underwent renovations. Jeff Stoll, co-owner of the establishment, previously said the bar and restaurant underwent kitchen, bathroom, dining room, parking lot and upper floor revamps.
The project was in the works for years, and it is finally coming to fruition.
Stoll has owned the building for 16 years and has remodeled the bathroom and bar areas, but the structure has largely remained unchanged over the years.
“We changed everything from top to bottom and inside out,” Jeff said.
Jeff and Alicia Stoll added everyone loved the new look of the place.
“We got rave reviews and lots of compliments. It was a wow factor,” he said.
There are 45 seasonal seats that will be available on the deck.
The inside of the building has a more open concept space.
“We did everything, we paved the parking lot which was a long time coming. On May 1st is our 17th anniversary. We finally got to pave the parking lot with 37 paved spots,” Jeff said.
Landscaping was able to be completed around Thanksgiving due to the nice weather.
Alicia said they will be offering a special monthly menu and specials every Monday night.
The owners will be announcing new menu items soon.
“This was an eight month project. We were closed for over two and half months and retained almost all of our staff. Which is super important to the staff of our business,” Jeff said.
Stolley's Hogg Alley is located at 2008 Venice Beach Road in Summit.