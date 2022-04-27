Stolley’s Hogg Alley to remain open during construction

OCONOMOWOC — Stolley’s Hogg Alley, 2008 Venice Beach Rd., is open for business while major renovations are being completed.
Jeff Stoll, owner of the establishment, said the bar and restaurant is undergoing kitchen, bathroom, dining room, parking lot and upper-floor revamps. He hopes all work will be completed by autumn.
“This is top-to-bottom, inside-and-out renovations,” Stoll said.
He said the project has been in the works for years and it is finally coming to fruition.
Still, Stoll said it’s a shock to see the building in a state of construction.
On Monday, workers were tearing apart the roof.
“I took a step back and looked at it and said, ‘Holy cow, what did we do?’ But the end result will be nice for the community and us,” Stoll said.
Stoll said he’s owned the building for 14 years. Since then, he’s remodeled the bathroom and bar areas, but the structure has largely remained unchanged.
He doesn’t want the appearance of construction to dampen visitors from stopping in for food and drinks.
“We’re just a corner bar, but it’s a landmark,” he said.
The restaurant portion of Hogg Alley will temporarily switch to carry-out only while the 45-seat dining room undergoes renovations soon. Once completed, a brand-new new outdoor seating area will offer visitors a chance to dine and sip on a raised patio.
In the meantime, Stoll said he is thankful for a dedicated customer base for continual support.
“Our building might not have always looked new, and the parking lot has always been gravel and full of puddles, but it never stopped people from coming in,” Stoll said. “You can’t judge a book by its cover.”