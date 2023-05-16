NEW BERLIN — The pizza buffet bar has been cleaned up and games turned off for good at Stonefire Pizza in New Berlin.
The family entertainment business has closed permanently, according to a notice dated May 16 and posted to the Stonefire Pizza website. No reason was given for the closure of the 17-year-old business located at 5320 S. Moorland Rd.
Stonefire Pizza was a destination for families for its buffet that included a variety of foods, as well as its large game room that included a rock climbing wall and a bounce house. It was also the site of many birthday parties.
The closure notice says that people who have pending parties and reservations with deposits should contact rgonzalez@slaters5050.com to receive a refund.
“We would like to thank you all for your continued support. You have made this a staple landmark for almost two decades. We wish you all a wonderful, safe and enjoyable future with tons of fun and great adventures,” reads the website post.