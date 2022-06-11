Stories_06102022

Pictured in the front row, from left: Carol White, president and CEO of The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce; Lori Choinski of Gerald Nell Inc; Bruce Greene, father of owner; Sandy Greene, stepmom of owner; Alex Miller, child of owner; Abbie Miller, owner of Stories Framed Photography; Pat Miller, spouse of owner; David Miller, child of owner; Lona Miller, mother-in-law of owner; Jim Miller, father-in-law of owner; Jennifer Rundell of Rundell Redesign; Melisa Maroo of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce.

Photo courtesy of The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce

BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 2 to congratulate Stories Framed Photography on its new location, 155 S. Executive Drive #115 in Brookfield Stories Framed Photography is a portrait and commercial photography studio newly located in Brookfield.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a subscription: Click here

The owner, Abbie Miller, is an award-winning, certified professional photographer. She is also celebrating 10 years in business. The studio specializes in high school senior portraiture, head shot photography and food and product work. Samples of her work and information on booking a session can be found at www.storiesframed.com.