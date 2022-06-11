BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 2 to congratulate Stories Framed Photography on its new location, 155 S. Executive Drive #115 in Brookfield Stories Framed Photography is a portrait and commercial photography studio newly located in Brookfield.
The owner, Abbie Miller, is an award-winning, certified professional photographer. She is also celebrating 10 years in business. The studio specializes in high school senior portraiture, head shot photography and food and product work. Samples of her work and information on booking a session can be found at www.storiesframed.com.