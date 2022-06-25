WAUKESHA — Waukesha County is the second wealthiest county in Wisconsin, second to Ozaukee County, and the 172nd wealthiest in the nation, according to a new study from SmartAsset.
The study used investment income, property value and per-capita income to identify a wealth index, which provides a holistic view of what areas of the country are accumulating the most wealth, the study says.
Waukesha County's wealth index is 23.9. The top county nationally, Teton County in Wyoming, has a wealth index of 100.
SmartAsset says the median home value in the county is $360,000; the county has a per capita income of $76,000. The study also calculated the per-capita investment income, which is $12,300, by looking at dividends and net capital gains.
The study pulled data from the IRS, the National Association of Realtors and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Census data shows that the poverty rate in Waukesha County has remained about the same since 2010, staying between 5% and 6%, below the state and national averages.
The top ten counties in Wisconsin are Ozaukee, Waukesha, Dane, Door, Washington, St. Croix, Walworth, Vilas, Racine and Brown.
Five of the top ten wealthiest counties are in the Milwaukee metropolitan area.
Many of the wealthiest counties nationally are in the northeast, West Coast, Rocky Mountain and Florida.
SmartAsset provides consumer-focused financial information that powers SmartAdvisor, a marketplace for financial advisers, according to SmartAsset’s website.