WAUKESHA — Smart Asset announced Waukesha ranks #5 in a study of best places to live on a $65,000 salary, a figure that aligns with the national median household income.
According to the 2022 study, SmartAsset considered 104 cities with a median household income between $60,000 and $70,000.
For Waukesha, housing costs relative to $65,000 were found to be 20.36%; the median household income is found to be $65,688; the entertainment establishment density is found to be 6.43. Waukesha ranks 19th for the number of entertainment establishments for every 10,000 residents and 20th for both the median monthly housing costs relative to a $65,000 income. The March 2022 unemployment rate is 2.6%, or the second-lowest rate, and the poverty rate is 11.1%, or the 27th-lowest.
Ranking #1 is Bismarck, North Dakota; tied for #2 is Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Cheyenne, Wyoming; and #4 is Billings, Montana.
Key findings from the study found that small Midwestern cities dominate the top 10. In addition, housing affordability is the driving force behind the highest-ranking cities, which all rank particularly well for the two housing cost metrics, median monthly housing costs and housing costs as a percentage of income. In addition, the unemployment rate is nearly two times higher in the bottom 10 cities than the top 10 on the list.