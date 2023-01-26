SUSSEX — Sussex Injection Molding, Inc., the Wisconsin-based custom plastic injection molder, announced Vice President of Supply Chain Megan Tzanoukakis has been appointed president and chief executive officer.
There are also three new members being added to the leadership team: Chief Technical Officer Christopher Everson, Chief Operating Officer Kyle Kopp and Chief Financial Officer Justin Guagliardo.
The current CEO of Sussex IM, Keith Everson, will become chairman after having served the company for 42 years. Everson was acting president for 27 of those years.
“This new leadership team will take Sussex IM, Inc. to the next level. After working with this group of professionals, I am confident they will keep the family culture and integrity of Sussex moving forward,” said Keith Everson.
Tzanoukakis is a graduate of Marquette University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Master of Science in Accounting. She is a certified public accountant and supply chain professional. Tzanoukakis joined Sussex IM in 2014. As the VP of Supply Chain, Megan enhanced the utilization of Sussex IM’s ERP system to increase inventory accuracy and develop the fulfillment business, according to a statement.
Christopher Everson has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from Marquette University. He came to Sussex IM in March of 2022 as the director of Project Engineering.
Kyle Kopp will lead Sussex IM as the COO. With a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from UW-Stout, Kopp started his career in plastics as a mechanical design engineer and has been in the industry for 20 years. Kopp joined Sussex IM in 2018 as the VP of Manufacturing, where he has managed and streamlined the overall operational efficiency of the manufacturing floor.
Justin Guagliardo earned his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from UW-Oshkosh and is a certified public accountant. Since joining Sussex IM in 2021, Guagliardo has been responsible for managing and analyzing forecasting and budgeting, as well as overseeing several other financial and systems-related processes.
Keith Everson and Dave Guagliardo, former CEO and CFO, will retain ownership of the company. They will work in partnership with the new leadership team in an advisory capacity and will support the leadership transition throughout 2023, according to a statement.