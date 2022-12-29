BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield announced that Sweetgreen, a restaurant specializing in bowls and salads, will be opening at the mall in 2023. The chain is also opening a location in Madison in 2023, its first locations in Wisconsin.
The restaurant will be located between Lululemon and Here Chicky Chicky, a 70s inspired fried chicken restaurant that opened in October. Sweetgreen will take the place of CycleBar at 20350 W. Lord St., which closed earlier this year.
Sweetgreen is not offering more details on opening plans for the new Brookfield location, a spokesperson from Sweetgreen said.
“We’re always looking for passionate communities to continue our expansion,” the spokesperson said. “We hope to grow sustainably so that we can serve more and more communities and change the way people think about food.”
Sweetgreen, with locations in 17 states, first opened in 2007 in Washington D.C. to offer a healthier alternative to fast food without sacrificing price, the company’s website says.
The company has committed to becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2027, according to its website.
Sweetgreen’s menu includes warm bowls like a curry cauliflower bowl and a chicken pesto parm bowl and salads like a farmhouse Caesar salad and a chicken and Brussels sprouts salad.