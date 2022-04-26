Taco Jalisco opens in former Taqueria Guadalajara

WAUKESHA — A new Mexican restaurant, Taco Jalisco, has opened in the former Taqueria Guadalajara location on West Moreland Boulevard.
According to its Facebook page, Taco Jalisco not only sells tacos, but many Mexican restaurant favorites, such as chimichanga, enchiladas and taco salad. Tacos are also sold as dinners or individually. Several beers, sodas such as Jarritos, and micheladas, are on the menu.
The restaurant, located at 801 W. Moreland Blvd., Suite C, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
