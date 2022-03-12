MADISON — TDS Telecommunications, LLC, announced it is growing its fiber footprint by building a fiber-to-the-premises network in Brookfield.
The project, a first for the company in Waukesha County, will bring up to 2Gigabit residential internet, and up to 10Gig dedicated fiber connections for businesses, to about 18,000 addresses in Brookfield.
“Located at the heart of the greater Milwaukee area means Brookfield is not only a center point for business and recreation, but also a desirable city to raise a family,” Drew Petersen, senior vice president of corporate affairs, said in a statement. “With the fiber network project, the community will also gain world-class infrastructure to support future growth and opportunity.”
According to a press release from TDS, which is headquartered in Madison, construction is expected to begin in late summer or early fall this year, which will include burying miles of conduit and fiber cabling throughout the community. The network will become available neighborhood by neighborhood as the build work is completed.
In addition to internet, the expansion will bring a new TV competitor to Brookfield — TDS TV.
TDS has been doing business in Wisconsin for 53 years and serves customers in 32 states. The company has been actively growing its fiber footprint with builds in progress in the Fox Cities, and recently announcing builds in Eau Claire, Onalaska and Sparta.