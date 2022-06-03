NEW BERLIN — TDS Telecommunications LLC announced it is expanding its presence in Waukesha County with an all-fiber, high-speed internet network in New Berlin that will serve thousands of homes and businesses.
According to a TDS press release, the network will include up to 2Gigabit residential internet, and up to 10Gigabit dedicated fiber connections for businesses, at about 17,000 addresses. New Berlin is the second Waukesha County community in which TDS is launching its fiber network after previously announcing the technology is coming to Brookfield.
“We are excited to grow our presence in Waukesha County. With this multimillion-dollar private investment, we will help improve a key part of the community’s infrastructure and better connect New Berlin residents and businesses,” said Drew Petersen, TDS senior vice president of corporate affairs.
According to a Fiber Broadband Association report, 43% of households in the U.S. have access to fiber.
In addition to fast internet, TDS’ expansion will give residents a new choice for TV and phone providers — TDS’ TV product, TDS TV+.
Construction in New Berlin is expected to begin later this year. Work in Brookfield is on track to begin in late summer or early fall.