SUSSEX — Tekila, a Mexican restaurant in Sussex, will temporarily close on Sunday. In spring 2023, this location will reopen by introducing LaCoppa Gelato and TiAmo Wine Bar. Tekila is located at N64W23760 Main St.
“The addition of these restaurants into our space will provide you with a passport of flavors, giving you an improved & remarkable dining experience. During this final week, we invite you to take advantage of deeply discounted Happy Hour specials as an appreciation of your patronage. Thank you all very, very much for the support & understanding,” the restaurant owner announced.