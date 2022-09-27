PEWAUKEE — The Barry Company, a leading southeast Wisconsin commercial real estate company headquartered in downtown Milwaukee, announced Monday the sale of a series of properties located along Prospect Avenue, with frontage on Pewaukee Lake to a private investor.
Jim Barry, Kurt Van Dyke, and David Buckley of The Barry Company represented the seller in this transaction. The future plans for the area include possible redevelopment, including new housing and mixed-use development.
The Barry Company, a 100-year-old independently owned and operated commercial real estate company, provides services throughout southeast Wisconsin and beyond.
The Barry Company has won a total of 20 awards from the Commercial Association of Realtors-Wisconsin, including two Realtor of the Year awards.
The company has also received multiple Best Deal/Lease of the Year awards from The Business Journal and has been awarded the Broker of the Year honor by Riverworks Development Corporation.