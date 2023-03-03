WAUKESHA — The Clarke Hotel, which includes a restaurant and bar, has now officially closed.
Five Points Pub/The Clarke Hotel posted the following on its Facebook page Tuesday: “This past Saturday was our last day of business. We’re very grateful for the outpouring of love and support over this past weekend, as well as your loyalty and support throughout the years. Thank you so much.”
In January it was announced Berg Management Company had an accepted offer on the property.
“ADH Properties, LLC c/o Berg Management Company, LLC, does have an accepted offer on The Clarke Hotel. If all goes well, the closing will be March 1, 2023. At this time, we do intend to keep the hotel, restaurant, and bar open,” said Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager with Berg Management Company. Harp & Eagle Limited is the hospitality group that currently owns The Clarke Hotel, 314 W. Main St.
The hotel has a storied history with the city. In 2006 the building was described as the worst in downtown Waukesha.
Waukesha County Supervisor Larry Nelson said he, Jennifer Payne (formerly Jim Payne), who was the first Waukesha city administrator, former community development director Steve Crandell and former city administrator Lori Luther worked together on a plan that used tax incremental financing to make the boutique hotel a reality.
Andy Ruggeri, former owner of The Clarke Hotel and former Black Trumpet Restaurant, 314 W. Main St., renovated the century-old building.
Ruggeri and business partner Drew Vallozzi gutted the neglected structure, which was actually five separate buildings that over time had been connected.
Nelson added many of the new business owners said the remodeling of the building was the catalyst for deciding to bring their businesses to downtown Waukesha.