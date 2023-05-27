TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield announced their summer events and programming schedule including workouts, art festivals, beer gardens, movies and more.
For the second year, The Corners will host Arts, Crafts & Drafts. The art festival, created in partnership with Discover Brookfield and Amdur Productions, brings together more than 75 local artists, makers and artisans showcasing and selling works of art, candles, home décor, jewelry and more.
The weekend-long event will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature live music, refreshments and a youth art tent. Attendees are invited to bring their gently used wall art to the festival, where it will be donated to Amdur’s charitable partner, Chicago Furniture Bank.
The Beer Garden at The Corners will also return this year every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. starting July 6 and running through Sept. 7. There will be beer from Café Hollander and live music from a variety of local musicians, in partnership with Wisconsin Music Ventures, as well as food from any onsite tenant.
The Summer Movie Series will take place every Tuesday night in August. Showtime starts at 7 p.m. in Market Square with kids’ activities and refreshments.
The Corners will also host complimentary fitness pop-ups with local partners including Friday Morning Coffee & Yoga with Goddess & The Baker and Vibe Yoga at 9 a.m. every Friday from June 2 through Aug. 25.
On Saturday, June 3 at 8 a.m., Lululemon ambassadors will lead a Saturday Sweat at The Corners workout in Market Square with DJ Lolo to celebrate the new Lululemon space.
There will be a complimentary HIIT class with Life Time Fitness during the Summer Sweat Series on June 12, July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. Donations are encouraged and they will benefit Walk to End Alzheimer’s. After the workout class, The Corners partnered with various tenants to offer special discounts to participants each day. To reserve a spot, visit https://bit.ly/3BWHmBu.
Throughout the summer, The Corners will be partnering with a number of local fitness boutiques, including Burn Bootcamp Brookfield, Pure Barre Delafield and more. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3DbYHXe.