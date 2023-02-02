MUKWONAGO — The Elegant Farmer, which offers bakery, pies, Wisconsin cheese, cider-baked hams and gift baskets, announced a new generation of owners. The 76-yearold Mukwonago business said the fourth generation of ownership took over running the day-to-day operations.
Keith and Tina Schmidt and their daughter Katie took over in January. Former co-partners Mike and John Bauer have retired as owners leaving their former co-partner and 25-year Elegant Farmer veteran Keith Schmidt to help guide the business.
“It is a pleasure to bring in my family to help me continue The Elegant Farmer’s long-standing traditions, family-friendly events and production of our simply the best specialty foods,” says Keith Schmidt. “Staying as a local, family-owned and operated business for four generations is one of the reasons The Elegant Farmer is so beloved. Tina and I are especially delighted to have our talented daughter bring in the next generation’s fresh eyes and forward-thinking approach to help maintain and expand The Elegant Farmer for generations to come.”